Juwan Johnson News: Good to go for Sunday

Johnson (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Due to the shoulder injury, Johnson was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but the Saints saw enough from him to give him the green light for Sunday. After a slow start to the season, Johnson has picked up the pace with 11 catches for 97 yards on 14 targets across the last three games, though he's benefited from the Saints missing several key playmakers during that stretch. In Week 8, the Saints will get Chris Olave (concussion) and Taysom Hill (rib) back from one- and three-game absences, respectively, so Johnson's target share could take at least a slight hit Sunday compared to recent weeks.