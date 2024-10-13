Juwan Johnson News: Logs three catches versus Tampa Bay

Johnson caught all three targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 51-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

Johnson logged a season-high in receiving yards, including a season-long 27-yard reception in the first quarter. He also had two other targets wiped off the board by penalties in the third and fourth quarters. The Saints seemed to feature their tight ends more with rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler starting in place of an injured Derek Carr (oblique), as Foster Moreau also logged two receptions on two targets for 54 yards. Johnson's recent resurgence in the offense is encouraging for any fantasy owners who took a flier on him early in the season. However, he's still probably just a solid waiver-wire pickup rather than a dependable piece in week-to-week lineups. Johnson will look to log at least three targets for the fourth game in a row during the Saints' upcoming game versus Denver on Thursday Night Football.