Juwan Johnson News: Modest numbers despite absences

Johnson secured three of six targets for 18 yards in the Saints' 33-10 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night.

The veteran tight end couldn't take advantage of the absences of Chris Olave (concussion), Rashid Shaheed (knee) and Taysom Hill (ribs), although he did log a season-high target total. However, Johnson couldn't come close to the season-best 48 receiving yards he'd posted four days earlier against the Buccaneers, and his outlook figures to remain modest going into a Week 8 road matchup against the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 27, a game which Olave and Hill are likely to be back for.