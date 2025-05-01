Kaiir Elam News: Not extended beyond 2025

Elam had his fifth-year option declined by the Cowboys on Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Dallas would have had to pay Elam, a depth corner with the Bills last year, about $12.7 million in 2026 if it had picked up the option, per Fowler. Elam was a first-round pick of the Bills in 2022, but he struggled to secure a starting role before being traded to the Cowboys in March. He'll now try to compete for a role in the last year of his rookie contract.