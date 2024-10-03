Kareem Hunt Injury: Limited practice Thursday

Hunt (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday.

In his season debut with the Chiefs, Hunt logged a 45 percent snap share in the team's Week 4 win over the Chargers en route to carrying 14 times for 69 yards and adding two catches (on three targets) for 16 yards. As Monday night's game against the Saints approaches, Hunt's status now is worth tracking. If he's available versus New Orleans, Hunt figures to maintain a key role in Kansas City's Week 5 backfield, which also includes Samaje Perine and Carson Steele and could welcome back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the from the reserve/non-football illness list.