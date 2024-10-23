Kareem Hunt Injury: Logs limited practice

Hunt (hip) was listed as limited in what Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com described as a quick and light practice Wednesday.

Hunt recorded 45 snaps in Sunday's 28-18 win over the 49ers en route to carrying 22 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns while catching both of his targets for five yards. With no reported setbacks in the contest, it's possible that Hunt's listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related, but the running back will probably need to practice fully by Friday in order to approach this weekend's game against the Raiders without an injury designation.