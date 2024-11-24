Kareem Hunt News: Tallies 87 total yards

Hunt rushed the ball 16 times for 68 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Panthers. He added three receptions on four targets for 19 yards.

The Chiefs were surprisingly in a tightly contested game, which forced them to rely on Patrick Mahomes more than anticipated while also limiting Hunt's opportunity. Hunt did show some moderate playmaking ability with long gains of 13 as both a rusher and receiver, allowing him to top 85 yards from scrimmage for the third time in his last four games. While he's been a reliable fantasy option, his opportunity could diminish in Week 13 against the Raiders if Isiah Pacheco (ankle) is activated from injured reserve.