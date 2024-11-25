Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
KaVontae Turpin headshot

KaVontae Turpin News: Returns kickoff to house Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Turpin caught his only target for eight yards and added 179 yards on four kickoff returns, including a 99-yard return for a touchdown, in Sunday's win over the Commanders.

The two teams combined for four touchdowns in the last few minutes of the fourth quarter, and Turpin contributed to the frantic finish with his first career kickoff return for a TD, and his fourth total score of the season (two receiving, one punt return). Turpin leads the NFL in return yards with 906, and among primary returners only Washington's Austin Ekeler has more all-purpose yards (1,295 to 1,195).

KaVontae Turpin
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now