KaVontae Turpin News: Returns kickoff to house Sunday

Turpin caught his only target for eight yards and added 179 yards on four kickoff returns, including a 99-yard return for a touchdown, in Sunday's win over the Commanders.

The two teams combined for four touchdowns in the last few minutes of the fourth quarter, and Turpin contributed to the frantic finish with his first career kickoff return for a TD, and his fourth total score of the season (two receiving, one punt return). Turpin leads the NFL in return yards with 906, and among primary returners only Washington's Austin Ekeler has more all-purpose yards (1,295 to 1,195).