KaVontae Turpin News: Seeing steady work

Turpin caught four of seven targets for 24 yards and gained six yards on his only carry in Sunday's loss to the Lions. He also added 194 yards on four kickoff returns.

His biggest play came right before halftime, when Turpin took a kickoff at the back of the end zone and zipped 79 yards to the Detroit 30-yard line. The Cowboys only got a field goal out of it though, en route to a 47-9 shellacking. The seven targets were a career high for Turpin, and the third-year speedster has hauled in eight catches for 74 yards over two games since Brandin Cooks (knee) was placed on IR. Turpin should remain a secondary part of the passing offense, in addition to his special-teams role, on the other side of the Cowboys' Week 7 bye.