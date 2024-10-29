KaVontae Turpin News: Targeted four times in loss

Turpin caught one of four targets for 16 yards and added one carry for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the 49ers.

Turpin had a quiet day against the 49ers, as he was unable to connect with quarterback Dak Prescott on multiple occasions. The 28-year-old wideout played just 14 of the Cowboys' 62 offensive snaps, behind CeeDee Lamb (55), Jalen Tolbert (55) and Jalen Brooks (41). Turpin is not a priority in the Cowboys' passing attack, and his playing time will likely take even more of a hit once Brandin Cooks (knee) returns to the field from his stint on injured reserve. The Cowboys are set to visit the Falcons in Week 9.