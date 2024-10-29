Fantasy Football
KaVontae Turpin

KaVontae Turpin News: Targeted four times in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Turpin caught one of four targets for 16 yards and added one carry for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the 49ers.

Turpin had a quiet day against the 49ers, as he was unable to connect with quarterback Dak Prescott on multiple occasions. The 28-year-old wideout played just 14 of the Cowboys' 62 offensive snaps, behind CeeDee Lamb (55), Jalen Tolbert (55) and Jalen Brooks (41). Turpin is not a priority in the Cowboys' passing attack, and his playing time will likely take even more of a hit once Brandin Cooks (knee) returns to the field from his stint on injured reserve. The Cowboys are set to visit the Falcons in Week 9.

KaVontae Turpin
Dallas Cowboys
