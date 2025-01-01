Kayshon Boutte Injury: Doesn't practice due to illness

Boutte sat out Wednesday's practice because of an illness.

It's not clear if Boutte is at risk of missing Sunday's season finale due to the ailment, but he'll have two more days this week to attempt to return to practice. The wideout played sparingly last season but has grown into a bigger role this year, logging at least 75 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps every game since Week 6. If Boutte were to be unable to suit up Week 18, Kendrick Bourne would probably slide into New England's No. 2 receiver role.