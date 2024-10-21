Kayshon Boutte News: Tops team's WRs in snaps

Boutte was on the field for 50 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Jaguars, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Boutte, who was in the starting lineup once again Sunday, led the Patriots wideouts in playing time for the second consecutive game, while catching one of his two targets for 33 yards. With the 2023 sixth-rounder having begun to carve out a steady role in New England's offense, Boutte is a player who could soon merit fantasy lineup consideration if he's able to parlay his playing time into increased on-field chemistry (and in turn, added production) with rookie QB Drake Maye.