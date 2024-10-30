Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Keion White headshot

Keion White Injury: Now dealing with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

White (knee) was limited during Wednesday's practice session.

White was able to play through an ankle injury this past Sunday against the Jets, and he finished that game with four solo tackles and a forced fumble. However, it appears he may have injured his knee during the win, which limited him in practice Wednesday. Given he's played through injuries for most of the regular season, White should be good to go against the Titans on Sunday as long as he continues to practice in at least a limited capacity this week.

Keion White
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now