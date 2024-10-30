Keion White Injury: Now dealing with knee injury

White (knee) was limited during Wednesday's practice session.

White was able to play through an ankle injury this past Sunday against the Jets, and he finished that game with four solo tackles and a forced fumble. However, it appears he may have injured his knee during the win, which limited him in practice Wednesday. Given he's played through injuries for most of the regular season, White should be good to go against the Titans on Sunday as long as he continues to practice in at least a limited capacity this week.