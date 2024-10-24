Keion White Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

White (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

White opened the week as a DNP on Wednesday due to an ankle injury he likely picked up during the Patriots' Week 7 loss to the Jaguars in London. Friday's injury report will provide a better sense of White's status ahead of Sunday's AFC East clash against the Jets. Through the first seven games of the regular season, the 2023 second-round pick has accumulated 30 tackles (15 solo), including 4.0 sacks, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.