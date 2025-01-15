Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keion White headshot

Keion White News: Shows improvement in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

White tallied 56 total tackles (31 solo), including 5.0 sacks, defended five passes and forced two fumbles across 17 games in 2024.

White was a bright spot on the Patriots' defense in his second season in the NFL, improving his totals in tackles (26 to 56), sacks (1.0 to 5.0), passes defended (three to five) and forced fumble (zero to two) compared to his rookie campaign. He tied Deatrich Wise for the most sacks on New England's defense, accumulating 45 total pressures on the season. With two years remaining on his rookie contract, White is expected to remain in New England and continue building on his productive sophomore campaign in 2025.

Keion White
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now