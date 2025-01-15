Keion White News: Shows improvement in 2024

White tallied 56 total tackles (31 solo), including 5.0 sacks, defended five passes and forced two fumbles across 17 games in 2024.

White was a bright spot on the Patriots' defense in his second season in the NFL, improving his totals in tackles (26 to 56), sacks (1.0 to 5.0), passes defended (three to five) and forced fumble (zero to two) compared to his rookie campaign. He tied Deatrich Wise for the most sacks on New England's defense, accumulating 45 total pressures on the season. With two years remaining on his rookie contract, White is expected to remain in New England and continue building on his productive sophomore campaign in 2025.