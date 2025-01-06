Kelvin Harmon News: Gets reserve/future deal from DAL

Harmon signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys on Monday.

Harmon is an NFL veteran who was selected by Washington in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The wideout played a substantial amount during his rookie campaign, tallying 30 receptions on 44 targets for 365 yards, but hasn't seen NFL action since. That partly has to do with a torn ACL he suffered during training camp ahead of his sophomore campaign, though he's long since recovered from that injury. With the reserve/future deal he signed Monday, Harmon will have the opportunity to compete for a spot on the Cowboys' roster during training camp this summer.