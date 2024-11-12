Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kendall Fuller headshot

Kendall Fuller Injury: Ruled out for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 2:16pm

Head coach Mike McDaniels told reporters Tuesday that Fuller (concussion) will not play in Week 11 against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 17, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fuller was diagnosed with a concussion during the Dolphins' 23-15 win over the Rams on Monday night. It's the second time he has suffered a concussion this season, and he'll work to clear the league's five-step protocols ahead of the Dolphins' Week 12 clash against the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 24. In Fuller's absence, Cam Smith is the top candidate to get the start at corner in Week 11 opposite Jalen Ramsey.

Kendall Fuller
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now