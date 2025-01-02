Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kendre Miller headshot

Kendre Miller Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 1:28pm

Miller (concussion) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Miller hasn't practiced since sustaining a concussion this past Sunday against the Raiders, indicating he's made little to no progress through the protocol for head injuries. Alvin Kamara also hasn't taken part in drills this week due to a lingering adductor injury. If both players ultimately are unable to play Sunday at Tampa Bay, Jamaal Williams, Jordan Mims and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be the candidates to handle backfield reps for the Saints in Week 18.

Kendre Miller
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now