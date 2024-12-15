Kendre Miller News: Steps up for injured starter Sunday

Miller notched nine rushes for 46 yards and caught 0 of 1 targets for zero yards during Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Commanders.

Miller was hardly involved for most of the game but had to shoulder a bigger workload after RB1 Alvin Kamara exited with a groin injury early in the fourth quarter. The second-year backup logged eight carries and his lone target during this quarter, and he finished with a career-high in rushing yards. Meanwhile, RB3 Jamaal Williams finished with a carry or a target. Kamara did not return before the end of Sunday's contest, leaving his status uncertain for next week's contest versus Green Bay on Monday, Dec. 23. Should he miss time, then Miller should be in line to step in as the feature back for New Orleans.