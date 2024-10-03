Kendrick Bourne Injury: Feels good after first practice

Bourne noted Thursday that he "feels good" and that his knee has responded well to his return to practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Per Lazar, Bourne, who was limited in his return to practice Wednesday, is on a snap count for the time being. The wideout remains on the reserve/PUP list, and it's unclear at this stage if he'll be activated ahead of Sunday's contest against the Dolphins. Once Bourne returns to the mix, however, he'll have a chance to reclaim a key role in a New England WR corps currently led by DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk and K.J. Osborn (shoulder).