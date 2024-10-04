Kendrick Bourne Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Bourne (knee), who remains on the reserve/PUP list, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Since the Patriots opened his 21-day window to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Bourne has been limited in practice as he continues his recovery from the right ACL tear that he sustained Week 8 of last season. Coach Jerod Mayo told Mark Daniels of MassLive.com on Friday that Bourne has displayed "that he's healthy" this week, but the Patriots also are determining whether the wide receiver will take one of the three open spots on their active roster, according to Daniels. The team will need to make such a decision by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday ahead of Sunday's contest, so clarity on that front will become known in due time.