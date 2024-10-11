Kendrick Bourne Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Bourne (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Given that Bourne was on the reserve/PUP list through Week 4 as he bounced back from a knee injury he sustained Oct. 29, 2023, it's not surprising that the Patriots are easing the wideout back into the mix. We'd expect Bourne to be available to face Houston on Sunday, with confirmation of his status set to arrive once New England's inactives are known ahead of the team's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. After logging a 27 percent snap share in his season debut versus Miami in Week 5, Bourne could see an uptick in playing time in QB Drake Maye's first NFL regular-season start, but until the veteran pass catcher gets a full and productive game in, he's a speculative fantasy option.