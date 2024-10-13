Kendrick Bourne News: Active versus Texans

Bourne (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

After being activated from the PUP list ahead of Week 5 action, Bourne made his season debut in the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins last weekend, en route to logging 16 of 60 snaps on offense while catching his lone target for six yards. In his second game back from a major knee injury that he suffered Oct. 29, 2023, Bourne could see an uptick in playing time in QB Drake Maye's first NFL regular-season start. However, until the veteran wideout re-establishes a steady role in New England's offense, he'll continue to profile as a speculative fantasy option.