Kendrick Bourne News: No snaps in Week 10

Though Bourne was active for Sunday's 19-3 win over the Bears, he didn't log any snaps in the contest, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

After recording four catches on six targets for 41 yards in the Patriots' overtime loss to the Titans in Week 9, Bourne was the odd man out among the team's wideouts Sunday. While he figures to re-enter the mix in the coming weeks, the veteran is off the fantasy radar unless he reclaims a key role in the New England offense, something that seems unlikely while the team is focused on developing younger WRs like Kayshon Boutte and Ja'Lynn Polk.