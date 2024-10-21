Kendrick Bourne News: One catch versus Jaguars

Bourne was on the field for 37 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Jaguars, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

In his third game since being activated from the PUP list in advance of Week 5 action, Bourne caught one of his two targets for 14 yards. It's possible that as the wideout further distances himself from the knee injury that previously sidelined him, Bourne could see his volume increase as the season progresses, but until that happens, he's off the fantasy radar.