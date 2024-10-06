Kendrick Bourne News: Quiet season debut Sunday

Bourne brought in his only target for six yards in the Patriots' 15-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

The veteran wideout made his return to the field following his late-October 2023 ACL tear, but he had a minimal role overall in his taste of game action. Given the Patriots' dearth of reliable pass-catching options, Bourne, who already had a 37-406-4 line in eight regular-season games before suffering his injury last season, should quickly see his role in the air attack expand as he develops chemistry with both Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye.