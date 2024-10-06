Fantasy Football
Kendrick Bourne headshot

Kendrick Bourne News: Quiet season debut Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 6, 2024

Bourne brought in his only target for six yards in the Patriots' 15-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

The veteran wideout made his return to the field following his late-October 2023 ACL tear, but he had a minimal role overall in his taste of game action. Given the Patriots' dearth of reliable pass-catching options, Bourne, who already had a 37-406-4 line in eight regular-season games before suffering his injury last season, should quickly see his role in the air attack expand as he develops chemistry with both Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye.

Kendrick Bourne
New England Patriots
