Kenneth Gainwell News: Just 10 yards on six touches
Gainwell rushed five times for nine yards and added a one-yard reception in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Jaguars.
Gainwell saw his second-most touches of the season but did very little with them, gaining a total of just 10 yards. He's averaging just 19.8 yards on 4.5 touches per game this season. Saquon Barkley dealt with back tightness during the Week 9 win but did not appear to be meaningfully impacted and is expected to be fine for Week 10 against the Cowboys, so expect Gainwell's role to remain limited.
