Kenneth Gainwell News: Zero touches in Week 13

Gainwell finished Sunday's 24-19 win over the Ravens with zero rushes and zero receptions.

Gainwell's role has been small all season while stuck behind Saquon Barkley, but this was the first time he failed to receive a single touch. You have to go all the way back to Week 15 of his rookie season (2021) to find the last time Gainwell went an entire game without touching the ball on offense. Gainwell only saw the field for seven offensive snaps on Sunday, though third-string running back Will Shipley only saw the field for one, so there's no indication of a depth chart shakeup.