Kenneth Murray Injury: Wearing cast for wrist

Murray, who injured his wrist during the Titans' 38-30 loss to the Colts this past Sunday, was seen wearing a soft cast on his arm Tuesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Murray was able to overcome a hamstring injury to play against Indianapolis this past Sunday, but he came out of that contest with a wrist injury. His practice participation over the coming week will determine his chances of playing in Week 17 against the Jaguars. The Titans' inside linebacker corps has been decimated by injuries to Murray, Luke Gifford (concussion) and Otis Reese (ankle). If all three were to be sidelined for Week 17, then James Williams and Cedric Gray would likely start at inside linebacker while Jerome Baker provides rotational depth.