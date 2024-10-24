Kenneth Walker Injury: Gets back to limited Thursday

Walker (illness) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Walker gutted through an illness this past Sunday in Atlanta, but he still was able to handle a 47 percent snap share and turn 16 touches into 93 yards from scrimmage and two total TDs. Fellow RB Zach Charbonnet actually saw the field more than Walker, earning 55 percent of snaps, but his eight touches went for a measly nine total yards. Walker has followed up Wednesday's absence with some activity one day later, indicating he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Bills.