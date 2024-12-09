Kenneth Walker Injury: Getting tests on calf injury

Coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that the Seahawks are getting tests done on Walker's calf injury and may know more about his status in the next few days, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Macdonald added that Walker no longer is dealing with the ankle issue that, along with the calf concern, capped him to one limited session last week and kept him out of Sunday's win at Arizona. The Seahawks will post their first practice report of Week 15 prep Wednesday, at which point his activity level may be telling for his chances to return to action this coming Sunday against the Packers. In Walker's absence Week 14, Zach Charbonnet handled an 80 percent snap share and racked up 29 touches for 193 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs, while Kenny McIntosh earned 23 percent of snaps en route to nine touches for 45 total yards.