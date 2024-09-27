Kenneth Walker Injury: Limited again Friday

Walker (oblique) was limited at Friday's walkthrough, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

After donning pads at Thursday's practice, Walker was able to go down as a limited participant for a second day in a row. He appears to be closing in on a return to action since suffering an oblique injury Week 1, which has sidelined him the last two games. Ultimately, Saturday's practice report will reveal whether or not he heads into Monday's contest at Detroit with a designation. Zach Charbonnet would stand to benefit if Walker is inhibited or sidelined again for Week 4 action.