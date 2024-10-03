Kenneth Walker Injury: Logs limited practice Thursday

Walker (oblique) was limited in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Walker opened Week 5 prep with a full listing following Wednesday's walkthrough, but he fell back to a capped session one day later. The limitations likely are maintenance-related after he sat out Weeks 2 and 3 due to an oblique injury and then returned Monday at Detroit, where he had 16 touches for 116 yards from scrimmage and three rushing TDs on a 59 percent snap share. In the end, Friday's practice report will unveil whether or not Walker goes into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.