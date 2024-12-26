Fantasy Football
Kenneth Walker Injury: Moves to injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

The Seahawks placed Walker (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Walker already was ruled out for Thursday's game at Chicago due to an ankle injury that he sustained in the second half of this past Sunday's loss to the Vikings, but he'll now be out Week 18 and for any playoff matchups that Seattle would have before the NFC Championship Game, assuming the team qualifies and makes it that far. In the meantime, Zach Charbonnet will pace the Seahawks backfield while Kenny McIntosh backs him up.

