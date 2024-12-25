Kenneth Walker Injury: Not playing in Week 17

Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Chicago, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Walker returned from a two-game absence due to a calf injury this past Sunday against the Vikings, but he suffered an ankle issue in the second half and finished Week 16 with 16 touches for 59 yards from scrimmage. Now that the Seahawks have made a decision on his availability for Week 17 action, Walker again will hand off the Seahawks backfield to Zach Charbonnet, who reeled off 259 total yards and three rushing TDs on 38 touches when Walker was out Weeks 14 and 15.