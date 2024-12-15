Kenneth Walker Injury: Officially inactive Sunday

Walker (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Walker hasn't practiced since Wednesday, Dec. 4 due to a lingering calf injury, and considering he was listed as doubtful for Week 15 action, his lack of availability Sunday isn't much of a surprise. He'll turn his focus to getting healthy for next Sunday's matchup with the Vikings while yielding No. 1 RB duties to Zach Charbonnet for a second consecutive contest. Charbonnet netted 193 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs on 29 touches in Week 14 at Arizona, and Kenny McIntosh even tallied nine touches for 45 total yards in reserve.