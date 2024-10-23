Kenneth Walker Injury: Still dealing with illness

Walker didn't take part in Wednesday's practice due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Walker came down with an illness this past weekend that left him questionable for Week 7 action. He ended up suiting up Sunday in Atlanta, and while his snap share of 47 percent was below his norm (60-70 percent) on the season, he still had 14 carries for 69 yards and one touchdown and gathered in both targets for 24 yards and another TD. Meanwhile No. 2 RB Zach Charbonnet earned a 55 percent snap share and tallied eight touches for just nine total yards. Because Walker remains under the weather at the beginning of Week 8 prep, he has plenty of time to put the ailment behind him ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills.