Kenneth Walker News: Active against Atlanta

Walker (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Walker appeared on the injury report Saturday with an undisclosed illness, but he will be on the field for Sunday's matchup. He has been Seattle's lead back this season, though it's unclear if his health will interfere with his usage against Atlanta. Walker will also look to get back to his early-season form, as he's managed only 51 yards on 19 carries combined across the last two games.