Kenneth Walker News: Bottled up in win over Jets

Walker rushed 16 times for 49 yards while catching two of three targets for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Jets.

Walker had just 16 rushing yards on seven first-half carries while Zach Charbonnet got 18 yards on only two rushing attempts. The lead back then had a 27-yard run called back on a holding penalty on Seattle's first offensive play of the third quarter and was stuffed from the 1-yard line later in the third quarter during a string of seven consecutive plays inside the 5-yard line that wound up being a turnover on downs. Walker ended up with a 16-4 edge in rushing attempts over Charbonnet, but the backup scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. Having handled at least 16 touches in all but two of his 10 appearances this season, Walker should get ample opportunities to bounce back from this disappointing outing in Week 14 against the Cardinals.