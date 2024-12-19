Kenneth Walker News: Full participant in return to practice

Walker (calf) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

In his first official on-field work since Wednesday, Dec. 4, Walker was uninhibited, while fellow RB Zach Charbonnet (oblique) followed up Wednesday's absence with a limited session one day later. Walker thus seems poised to retake the reins of the Seahawks backfield Sunday against the Vikings. In his 10 appearances this season, he's averaged 18.3 touches for 81.3 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring eight total TDs.