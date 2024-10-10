Kenneth Walker News: Salvages inefficient rushing night

Walker rushed 14 times for 32 yards and a touchdown and secured all eight targets for 37 yards in the Seahawks' 36-24 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

Walker's highly inefficient work on the ground was partly offset by his one-yard scoring run late in the third quarter and his second straight very busy game as a receiver. The third-year back's reception total was a new career high, besting the seven catches he'd just recorded in a Week 5 loss to the Giants. Walker's rushing struggles are a concern heading into a Week 7 road matchup against the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 20, as he's now gained just 51 yards on 19 carries over his last pair of contests.