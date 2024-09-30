Kenneth Walker News: Scores thrice in MNF loss

Walker rushed 12 times for 80 yards and three touchdowns while adding four receptions for 36 yards in Monday's 42-29 loss to the Lions.

Walker was cleared from his oblique injury prior to Monday's kickoff, affording fantasy managers a comfortable decision to start Seattle's lead back for a monster three-score game. The 23-year-old missed the Seahawk's previous two games with the aforementioned injury, and he clearly was chomping at the bit to get back out there after a standout effort. A healthy Walker heads into a Week 5 matchup against the Giants on Sunday.