Kenneth Walker News: Set to play Sunday

Walker (illness) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Bills, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Walker played through an illness Week 7 in Atlanta, producing 93 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns on 16 touches and a 47 percent snap share. Meanwhile, reserve back Zach Charbonnet handled 55 percent of snaps and had eight touches for nine total yards. Walker opened the week with an absence Wednesday and then practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, but his lack of a game status ahead of the weekend indicates he should be good for his normal workload of 60-to-70 percent of offensive plays Sunday.