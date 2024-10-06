Kenneth Walker News: Struggles in defeat

Walker rushed five times for 19 yards and caught seven of eight targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 29-20 loss to the Giants.

Walked did not carry an injury designation into Sunday's tilt after being limited during the practice week due to a lingering oblique injury. The veteran starter scored three touchdowns in his return from the aforementioned oblique strain in Week 4, so his poor performance against the Giants wasn't related. Walker still led Seattle in running back carries and also all receivers in targets Sunday. Barring any health concerns, fantasy managers should stick with Walker heading into Thursday's home matchup against San Francisco.