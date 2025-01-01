Fantasy Football
Kenny Pickett headshot

Kenny Pickett Injury: Listed as DNP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Pickett (ribs) didn't take part in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Coach Nick Sirianni already has relayed that many starters won't be available Sunday versus the Giants, including starting QB Jalen Hurts and No. 1 RB Saquon Barkley. Sirianni also said, "We'll see," when asked about Pickett's availability this weekend, per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. Consequently, it appears practices Thursday and Friday will be key to determining who among Pickett and fellow reserve Tanner McKee will be under center for the Eagles in Week 18.

