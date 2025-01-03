Kenny Pickett Injury: Status in question for Sunday

Pickett (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Giants.

Despite not practicing this week due to a rib injury, Pickett has been given a chance to be available, at the very least, for the Eagles' regular-season finale. With Jalen Hurts (concussion/left finger) out for a second consecutive game, a healthy Pickett likely would be getting the nod under center Week 18, but fellow reserve Tanner McKee relayed to Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia on Friday that he's preparing for his first NFL start. As a result, Pickett may be McKee's direct backup Sunday or even inactive as the emergency third QB behind McKee and Ian Book, assuming Pickett suits up.