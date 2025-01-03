Kenny Pickett Injury: Status in question for Sunday
Pickett (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Giants.
Despite not practicing this week due to a rib injury, Pickett has been given a chance to be available, at the very least, for the Eagles' regular-season finale. With Jalen Hurts (concussion/left finger) out for a second consecutive game, a healthy Pickett likely would be getting the nod under center Week 18, but fellow reserve Tanner McKee relayed to Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia on Friday that he's preparing for his first NFL start. As a result, Pickett may be McKee's direct backup Sunday or even inactive as the emergency third QB behind McKee and Ian Book, assuming Pickett suits up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now