Kenny Pickett News: Logs full practice Thursday

Pickett (ribs) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Pickett stepped in for Jalen Hurts (concussion) in the first quarter of this past Sunday's game in Washington and finished out the contest, playing 62 of 74 offensive snaps, completing 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and one interception, taking three carries for 13 yards and fumbling one time (Philly recovered). He also emerged with a rib injury, which necessitated extra padding during Thursday's session, per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. Afterward, Pickett relayed to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer that he'll be good to go Sunday versus the Cowboys if Hurts isn't able to play, and considering the latter hasn't made any notable progress through the protocol for head injuries, Pickett seems likely to be under center for the Eagles this weekend.