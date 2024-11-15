Keon Coleman Injury: Ruled out for Week 11

Head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Friday that Coleman (wrist) won't play Sunday against the Chiefs, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Coleman will thus target a potential return to action Dec. 1 against the 49ers, following the Bills' Week 12 bye, as will tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee). While the team will be without two key pass-catchers versus Kansas City, on the plus side wideout Amari Cooper (wrist, questionable) has a chance to return from a two-game absence this weekend. In nine games to date, Coleman has hauled in 22 of his 36 targets for 417 yards and three TDs.