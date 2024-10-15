Keon Coleman News: Established star joins WR corps

Coleman will have a new teammate in the wide receiver corps after the Bills acquired Amari Cooper from the Browns on Tuesday.

The move is a pretty significant knock on Coleman's rest-of-season value, as both Cooper and Khalil Shakir should provide a strong 1-2 punch for the Bills, while running back James Cook and tight end Dalton Kincaid are frequent targets in the passing game. Coleman has shown some promise with his size and athleticism, but he hasn't gone over 51 receiving yards in six games and it's difficult to envision him being a main weapon in the passing game with everyone healthy. It will be interesting to see how many plays the second-round rookie sees on offense once Cooper is fully up to speed.