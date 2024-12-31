Fantasy Football
Keon Coleman

Keon Coleman News: Finds end zone in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Coleman caught three of seven targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-14 win over the Jets.

Coleman led Buffalo in targets (7) and led all wideouts in playing time, finishing the game with a 90 percent snap share. The rookie's touchdown was his fourth trip to the end zone this season. With Buffalo clinching the No. 2 seed for the playoffs, Coleman may see less playing time in the season finale if head coach Sean McDermott decides to rest some of the team's key starters. Next up for the Bills is a Week 18 matchup with the Patriots.

Keon Coleman
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
